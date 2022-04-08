Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $759.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $712.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.