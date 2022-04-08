Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.54

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 29925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

