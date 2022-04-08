Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from 300.00 to 340.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $37.76. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 126,624 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.