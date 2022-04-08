Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $31.64 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

