Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NCR Co. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

