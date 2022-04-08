Equitable Trust Co. Has $288,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $465.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.21. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.