Equitable Trust Co. Invests $247,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,750. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

