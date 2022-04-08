Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.77 on Friday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

