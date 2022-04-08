Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $95.50 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.