ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.86. Approximately 1,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

Get ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.05% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.