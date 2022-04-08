Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,088,601 shares.The stock last traded at $12.68 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

