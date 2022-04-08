Evercore ISI Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $12.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

