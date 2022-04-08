EverRise Hits Market Cap of $61.93 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $61.93 million and $5,264.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EverRise

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

