EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

