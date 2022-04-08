Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,701,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,407. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

