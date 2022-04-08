Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,701,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,407. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.