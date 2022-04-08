Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 504,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.19. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 615,955 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.