Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($41.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.74 ($35.98).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.37 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.55. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.