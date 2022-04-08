Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.60

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.28. Evotec shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 72,447 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
