eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $19.31. eXp World shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 52,514 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,433 shares of company stock worth $9,491,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

