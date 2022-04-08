F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $312.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 321,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 389,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 2,561,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,383. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

