FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.67 Million

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $475.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $399.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $444.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $306.86 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

