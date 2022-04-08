FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $362.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $346.00 to $362.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FDS opened at $444.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $3,724,490. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

