Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Falcon Minerals traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 796751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

