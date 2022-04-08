FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200,983.65

FansTime (FTI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $200,983.65 and $49,314.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

