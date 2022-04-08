Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 191,485 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

