Fat Projects Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FATPU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 11th

Fat Projects Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Fat Projects Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ FATPU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATPU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.