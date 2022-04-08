FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,768 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $318.50. 76,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,121. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.