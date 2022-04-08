FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,371,000.

SCHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 7,683,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,021. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

