FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,034 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

BBY stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,697. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

