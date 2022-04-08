FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

