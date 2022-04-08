FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 32,528 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,528 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 191,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

