Fear Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Fear has a market cap of $3.34 million and $229,825.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

