Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

