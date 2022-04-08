FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,501. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

