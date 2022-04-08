Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

