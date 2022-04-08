Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.