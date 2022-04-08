Field & Main Bank Has $2.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. 436,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,538,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

