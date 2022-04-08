FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Purchases 68,300 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $22.31 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
