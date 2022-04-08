FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Purchases 68,300 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $22.31 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

