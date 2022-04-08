Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Trading Up 0.1%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 10,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,924,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

