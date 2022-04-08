Financial Contrast: ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) vs. Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ALLETE has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares ALLETE and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE 11.92% 5.89% 2.67% Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ALLETE and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

ALLETE currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given ALLETE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ALLETE is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALLETE and Via Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE $1.42 billion 2.45 $169.20 million $3.23 20.23 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million ($0.22) -36.23

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALLETE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ALLETE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. ALLETE pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ALLETE beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets. The ALLETE Clean Energy segment develops, acquires, and operates clean and renewable energy projects. The U.S. Water Services segment provides integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage and improve efficiency. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

