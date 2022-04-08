Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FNCH opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.