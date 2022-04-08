FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTVIU. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 134,088 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 767.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 173,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 153,580 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.