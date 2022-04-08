First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

