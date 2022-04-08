First Bank & Trust Buys 1,424 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 1,370,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

