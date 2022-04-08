First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

RF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,362,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.