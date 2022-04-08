First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 8,597,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,604. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

