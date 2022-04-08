First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after acquiring an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.69.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

