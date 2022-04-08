First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 194,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.40 on Thursday, reaching $379.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,095. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

