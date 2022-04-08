First Bank & Trust Sells 1,448 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $83,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
