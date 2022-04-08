First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $263.83. 1,558,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

